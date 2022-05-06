McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $275.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.81.

NYSE MCD opened at $248.92 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

