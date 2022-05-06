MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

