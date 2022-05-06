Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,033 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

QLTA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

