Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 271,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.25. 61,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

