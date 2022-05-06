Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 449,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.