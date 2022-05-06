Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,818 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 388,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

