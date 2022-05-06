Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $410.42. The company had a trading volume of 512,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

