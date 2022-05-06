Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.62. 1,400,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,319,984. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

