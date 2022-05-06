Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $212.82. 95,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average of $209.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

