MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 33,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 675,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

