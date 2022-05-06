Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

