MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.57 and a 1-year high of C$22.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$263,656.82. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

