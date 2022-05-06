Meridian Co. (MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 23rd

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

MRBK opened at $31.85 on Friday. Meridian has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Meridian had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

