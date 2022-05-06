Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $280.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 297,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,250. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.