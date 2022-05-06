Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 163,661 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,615,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433,082. The company has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

