MetaHash Market Cap Tops $10.85 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $363,234.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00256952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00216405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039706 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,365.59 or 1.98345336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,410,610,104 coins and its circulating supply is 3,239,725,927 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

