MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 2,248,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.