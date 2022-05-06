M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPUF. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.82) target price (up from GBX 217 ($2.71)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

