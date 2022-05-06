MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of MGPI opened at $96.42 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

