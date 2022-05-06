MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.
Shares of MSTR stock traded down $20.28 on Friday, reaching $294.24. 1,208,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,019. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.16 and a 200-day moving average of $524.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $282.55 and a one year high of $891.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
