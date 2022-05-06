MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Announces Earnings Results

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $20.28 on Friday, reaching $294.24. 1,208,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,019. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.16 and a 200-day moving average of $524.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $282.55 and a one year high of $891.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

