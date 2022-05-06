Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $153.11 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

