Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $186.36 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

