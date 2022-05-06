MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 22.8% Lower This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $58.39 million and $42,850.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00014981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00242864 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00466234 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,835,375 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

