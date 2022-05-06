Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NERV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 77,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.