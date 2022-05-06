Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$727.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.62. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

