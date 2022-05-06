MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 500,000 Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,056,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHACU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

