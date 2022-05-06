MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $6.51 Million in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REVE remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

