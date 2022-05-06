MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000.

NASDAQ:NCACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 1,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

