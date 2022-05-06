MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCSAU remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

