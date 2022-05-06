MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Shares in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. Endurance Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.06% of Endurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

EDNC stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

