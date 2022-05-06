MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 375,000 Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 11,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,274. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

