MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 500,000 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth accounts for about 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.79% of Cartesian Growth worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 6,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,780. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

