MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $4.94 Million Position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.92% of Avalon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,502. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

