Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $88,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,198. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

