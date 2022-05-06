Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $58,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 7,984,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

