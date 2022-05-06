Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $144.22 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $144,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.29. 3,900,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

