Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $62,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. 1,296,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.11. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

