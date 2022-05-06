Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 7,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,974 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $206,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.30 and a 200 day moving average of $526.82. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.82 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

