Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $75,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded up $22.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,194.23. 689,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,885. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,320.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

