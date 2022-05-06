Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MRNA stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,997,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,192. Moderna has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.