Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,997,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,192. Moderna has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

