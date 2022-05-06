Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $366.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.95.

NYSE:MOH opened at $311.56 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

