Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Cut to €58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONRF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moncler from €68.00 ($71.58) to €68.50 ($72.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

MONRF stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. Moncler has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

