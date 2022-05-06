Mondi’s (MNDI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($25.92).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,585 ($19.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,475.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,709.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.45 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.58), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($164,744.67).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

