Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $20,286.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00600831 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

