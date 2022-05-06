Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR opened at $451.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,320 shares of company stock worth $33,075,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.