Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

