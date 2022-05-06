Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.21. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

