Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

