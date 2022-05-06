Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $197.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

