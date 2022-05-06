Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

